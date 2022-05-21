SBA chairman, Costa Rica Ambassador explore cooperation at 13th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Share
SHARJAH – HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), received and welcomed HE Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE, at the ongoing 13th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), where they discussed the Central American country’s participation in the upcoming 41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).
The two sides explored ways to advance cooperation in cultural and knowledge sectors and enhance and exchange expertise. They also shared their visions of the future of the publishing sector and discussed effective strategies to support the varied sectors of the creative industry.
The Costa Rican Ambassador lauded SBA’s efforts in organising the annual SCRF with a rich agenda of activities that highlight cultural values and other issues that benefit children. The Ambassador also commended SBA for its commitment to upholding Sharjah’s cultural legacy and broadening the horizons of residents and visitors through the power of books and reading at SIBF each year.
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival kicks off ... 09:45 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
SHARJAH - The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Sunday announced that the 13th edition of the Sharjah Children’s ...
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- SBA chairman, Costa Rica Ambassador explore cooperation at 13th ...07:37 PM | 21 May, 2022
-
- FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for China today on maiden official visit06:46 PM | 21 May, 2022
- KP announces summer vacations schedule for schools, colleges06:24 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Punjab CM orders immediate release of PTI's Shireen Mazari05:52 PM | 21 May, 2022
- SHC orders preference for Pakistani films in local cinemas04:34 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer welcome their first child03:23 PM | 21 May, 2022
- ‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen’s hair makeover video goes viral07:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022