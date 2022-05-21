SBA chairman, Costa Rica Ambassador explore cooperation at 13th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

SHARJAH – HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), received and welcomed HE Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE, at the ongoing 13th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), where they discussed the Central American country’s participation in the upcoming 41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The two sides explored ways to advance cooperation in cultural and knowledge sectors and enhance and exchange expertise. They also shared their visions of the future of the publishing sector and discussed effective strategies to support the varied sectors of the creative industry.

The Costa Rican Ambassador lauded SBA’s efforts in organising the annual SCRF with a rich agenda of activities that highlight cultural values and other issues that benefit children. The Ambassador also commended SBA for its commitment to upholding Sharjah’s cultural legacy and broadening the horizons of residents and visitors through the power of books and reading at SIBF each year.