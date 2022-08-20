Marriyum debunks 'propaganda' about torture on Shahbaz Gill, releases secretly recorded video
ISLAMABAD – Information Minister and senior PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected claims by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership of torturing political opponents.
Addressing a presser in the country’s federal capital, the minister played a secretly recorded clip of Imran Khan’s aide, who can be seen interacting with Islamabad police at PIMS Hospital apparently in fine fettle.
Marriyum, after showing the clip, claimed that Gill is perfectly fine, saying no signs of torture could be seen on him.
Latest visuals of Shahbaz Gill from PIMS Hospital room. pic.twitter.com/SzCcjsplTz— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 20, 2022
She lamented PTI’s social media campaigns and called them ‘fake’.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan also trashed Imran Khan's claim about the torture of Shahbaz Gill, saying he was ‘not subjected to abuse of any kind’ in police custody.
Shahbaz Gill was last seen in a bad shape when he was brought to the hospital in an ambulance as he was coughing due to breathing issues.
Later, during the hearing, Gill appealed to the court for his mask to be given back after which an oxygen cylinder was also brought to the court.
Several PTI leaders called for the formation of an independent panel to investigate Shahbaz Gill’s torture allegations.
Some PTI leaders also handed over 'evidence' of Gill being ‘tortured’ to the Islamabad Police.
PTI chief Imran Khan also slammed PML-N government, saying Gill was ‘physically and sexually abused’ in custody.
Global human rights group Amnesty International also called for an inquiry into the alleged torture of Gill.
The PTI leader was arrested on August 9 in a sedition case after he made controversial remarks on a private news channel.
