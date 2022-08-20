Marriyum debunks 'propaganda' about torture on Shahbaz Gill, releases secretly recorded video
Web Desk
05:19 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Marriyum debunks 'propaganda' about torture on Shahbaz Gill, releases secretly recorded video
Source: @marriyum_aurangzeb (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Information Minister and senior PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected claims by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership of torturing political opponents.

Addressing a presser in the country’s federal capital, the minister played a secretly recorded clip of Imran Khan’s aide, who can be seen interacting with Islamabad police at PIMS Hospital apparently in fine fettle.

Marriyum, after showing the clip, claimed that Gill is perfectly fine, saying no signs of torture could be seen on him.

She lamented PTI’s social media campaigns and called them ‘fake’.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan also trashed Imran Khan's claim about the torture of Shahbaz Gill, saying he was ‘not subjected to abuse of any kind’ in police custody.

Shahbaz Gill was last seen in a bad shape when he was brought to the hospital in an ambulance as he was coughing due to breathing issues.

Later, during the hearing, Gill appealed to the court for his mask to be given back after which an oxygen cylinder was also brought to the court.

Several PTI leaders called for the formation of an independent panel to investigate Shahbaz Gill’s torture allegations.

Some PTI leaders also handed over 'evidence' of Gill being ‘tortured’ to the Islamabad Police.

PTI chief Imran Khan also slammed PML-N government, saying Gill was ‘physically and sexually abused’ in custody.

Global human rights group Amnesty International also called for an inquiry into the alleged torture of Gill.

PTI can shut down Islamabad, warns Imran Khan ... 03:27 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday slammed the ruling coalition for not allowing a rally in ...

The PTI leader was arrested on August 9 in a sedition case after he made controversial remarks on a private news channel.

More From This Category
PTI can shut down Islamabad, warns Imran Khan ...
03:27 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
COAS Bajwa calls for relief efforts as ...
02:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
One-person restriction to receive passengers at ...
01:52 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Terrorist commander among two killed in North ...
01:04 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from plane for ...
11:57 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan clarifies comments on Salman Rushdie ...
11:37 AM | 20 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehnaaz Gill shuts down dating rumours
06:40 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr