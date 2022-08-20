Florida woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest dreadlocks
A 60-year-old woman has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest dreadlocks (locs) in the world.
Hailing from Florida, the woman has set a new world record for longest locks and said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded this title in 2009 when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches and since then her hair has grown almost an extra 91 feet.
She started growing her hair when she moved to the states over 40 years ago. Mandela said she usually carries her hair around in a cloth sling to prevent her locks from dragging on the ground or straining her neck.
"When I'm ready to go into my sleep chamber with my cobra baby, I would have them tied up in a little sack and we cuddle and talk to each other," she said.
“If you don’t water it or feed it some fertilizer or something, it’s probably going to die or not flourish properly,” she concluded.
