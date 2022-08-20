PTI can shut down Islamabad, warns Imran Khan after denied permission for rally in capital

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday slammed the ruling coalition for not allowing a rally in the capital, warning that his party has the street power to shut down the city in the face of suppression.

The defiant politician would be rallying his supporters from China Chowk to F-9 Park in the city today.

During an interaction with digital media influencers, the PTI chief said he was being supported by the masses and that too like never before. Khan hinted that if he wants to close Islamabad, he can do it, but it will be his last step if cornered.

Recalling the economic plights of a cash-strapped country, the PTI chief said he doesn't want to go to that extent, as the nation will suffer.

He warned the incumbent authorities after being denied permission to meet his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Khan on Friday claimed that Shahbaz Gill was ‘sexually abused’, adding that he would leave no stone unturned to bring to justice those who were responsible for "torturing" the PTI leader.

Gill was detained from Bani Gala Chowk in Islamabad a few days ago after a video clip of his controversial remarks aired on a news channel went viral on social media. He was subsequently booked on charges of inciting mutiny in the military.

Meanwhile, the capital administration on Friday warned of action against people violating a ban on public gatherings in Islamabad.

In a social media post, the Islamabad administration reminded the masses of the ban on a gathering of more than five people anywhere in the city and warned of action against the violators.