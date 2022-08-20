Indian actress Kanishka Soni marries herself
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Indian actress Kanishka Soni marries herself
Source: Kanishka Soni (Instagram)
Share

Indian television actress Kanishka Soni, known for her work in several daily soaps, has reportedly married herself.

Wreaking havoc online, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor has embraced sologamy and reignited a debate on social media.

Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Kanishka wrote on Instagram that she does not need "any man ever". In the post, she sported sindoor on her forehead and wore a simple mangalsutra  -- two important wedding traditions in Hindu mythology -- as well.

"Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess , Strong & Powerful , shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME , Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower."

