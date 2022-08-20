Indian actress Kanishka Soni marries herself
Share
Indian television actress Kanishka Soni, known for her work in several daily soaps, has reportedly married herself.
Wreaking havoc online, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor has embraced sologamy and reignited a debate on social media.
Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Kanishka wrote on Instagram that she does not need "any man ever". In the post, she sported sindoor on her forehead and wore a simple mangalsutra -- two important wedding traditions in Hindu mythology -- as well.
"Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess , Strong & Powerful , shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME , Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at ... 10:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
MUMBAI – Indian actress Rupaa Dutta was arrested for allegedly pickpocketing in the Kolkata International Book ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Hira Mani gets roasted for her funny accent in BBC interview07:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Marriyum debunks 'propaganda' about torture on Shahbaz Gill, releases ...05:19 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Juhi Chawla reveals how she is connected to Pakistan03:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022