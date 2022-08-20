Pakistan suffers major blow as key pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup, England series
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of T20 Asia Cup 2022 and the England home series due to a knee injury.
A press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday, said the medical committee has advised Afridi for four to six weeks of rest following the latest scans and reports.
PCB said that the bowler is expected to return in October with the T20I series against Kiwis, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.
The star pacer is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve Pakistan, the statement added.
Officials further mentioned that he has made progress during his rehabilitation, however, more time is needed for complete recovery.
Meanwhile, the Sports and Exercise Medicine Department of PCB would be closely working with Shaheen over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket, it added.
The 22-yar-old suffered a right knee ligament injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.
PAKvSL: Shaheen Afridi rested for second Test ... 07:44 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
GALLE – Pakistan's leading bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested for the second match of the Test series ...
Team Green is currently in excellent form, and they will want to continue their good performance in the upcoming mega-events.
Shaheen Afridi made goodwill ambassador of KP ... 01:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
PESHAWAR – Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as goodwill ambassador of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan suffers major blow as key pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out of ...04:49 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- PTI can shut down Islamabad, warns Imran Khan after denied permission ...03:27 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
- COAS Bajwa calls for relief efforts as unprecedented rains wreak ...02:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- One-person restriction to receive passengers at Lahore airport lifted01:52 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Saboor Aly channels her fun mode in latest video12:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani sufi singer Saieen Zahoor fell unconscious during live ...09:29 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in new video08:18 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022