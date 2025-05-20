Bangladesh to visit Pakistan for upcoming T20 Matches, PCB confirms

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed Bangladesh’s visit to Pakistan, but two sides will play only three T20 Internationals during their upcoming tour, with all matches scheduled to take place in Lahore.

As per the schedule, the tour was planned as 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series, but was later modified to 5-match T20I series, dropping ODIs altogether. However, in a further change, the series has now been trimmed down to just three T20Is.

Cricket Board announced update without detailing reasons for further reduction, though scheduling conflicts and logistical considerations are believed to have played a role.

According to PCB, all three T20Is will be hosted at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium, with match dates and squad announcements expected soon.

This change in itinerary marks yet another shift in a tour that has already seen multiple revisions. While fans anticipated a longer T20 run between the two sides, the shortened series may still deliver crucial action as both teams gear up for the T20 World Cup preparations.