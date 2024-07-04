Former cricketers to decide Babar Azam’s captaincy: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi discussed the possible change in the captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team during an informal conversation with the media in Lahore.

He emphasized that decisions, especially those as significant as changing the captain, should not be made in haste or anger as they can often be detrimental.

Naqvi revealed that Head Coach Gary Kirsten has submitted a detailed report analyzing the team’s performance in the World Cup. He mentioned that Kirsten and Azhar Mahmood have been invited for discussions, and he is consulting with former cricketers to seek their advice for the betterment of cricket.

Naqvi assured that only those former players who genuinely understand cricket improvements, and not those who just comment on TV channels, will be involved in these discussions.

Naqvi stated that he has been in his position for four months and that many positive changes are on the way. He clarified that decisions would not be influenced by social media posts and that the PCB will not be swayed by public pressure.

Addressing the key concern of the team’s negative performance, Naqvi mentioned that improving the team’s performance is his top priority. He acknowledged the challenges within the PCB and the discrepancies between what is shown and the reality on the ground.

Regarding the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, Naqvi confirmed that hosting in Lahore is not feasible, and the venues will include Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The dates and venues for the series have been finalized and will be announced soon. Both format head coaches have been called to Pakistan for the series.

Decision on Changing the Captain

Naqvi clarified that no decision has been made yet regarding replacing captain Babar Azam. Former cricketers will make the final decision. While Naqvi acknowledged some mistakes, he emphasized that the decision will be based on the input of experienced former players. Naqvi also mentioned that he has not met with Babar Azam or Wahab Riaz since the World Cup.

Naqvi warned that any misbehavior towards Pakistani cricketers, whether in the country or abroad, will have consequences.

Referring to an incident involving Haris Rauf, Naqvi disclosed that the FIA has been involved, and those responsible for the misconduct have been invited to Pakistan to face the consequences.