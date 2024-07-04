Search

Sports

Former cricketers to decide Babar Azam’s captaincy: Mohsin Naqvi

Web Desk
12:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
Former cricketers to decide Babar Azam’s captaincy: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi discussed the possible change in the captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team during an informal conversation with the media in Lahore.

He emphasized that decisions, especially those as significant as changing the captain, should not be made in haste or anger as they can often be detrimental.

Naqvi revealed that Head Coach Gary Kirsten has submitted a detailed report analyzing the team’s performance in the World Cup. He mentioned that Kirsten and Azhar Mahmood have been invited for discussions, and he is consulting with former cricketers to seek their advice for the betterment of cricket.

Naqvi assured that only those former players who genuinely understand cricket improvements, and not those who just comment on TV channels, will be involved in these discussions.

Naqvi stated that he has been in his position for four months and that many positive changes are on the way. He clarified that decisions would not be influenced by social media posts and that the PCB will not be swayed by public pressure.

Addressing the key concern of the team’s negative performance, Naqvi mentioned that improving the team’s performance is his top priority. He acknowledged the challenges within the PCB and the discrepancies between what is shown and the reality on the ground.

Regarding the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, Naqvi confirmed that hosting in Lahore is not feasible, and the venues will include Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The dates and venues for the series have been finalized and will be announced soon. Both format head coaches have been called to Pakistan for the series.

Decision on Changing the Captain

Naqvi clarified that no decision has been made yet regarding replacing captain Babar Azam. Former cricketers will make the final decision. While Naqvi acknowledged some mistakes, he emphasized that the decision will be based on the input of experienced former players. Naqvi also mentioned that he has not met with Babar Azam or Wahab Riaz since the World Cup.

Naqvi warned that any misbehavior towards Pakistani cricketers, whether in the country or abroad, will have consequences.

Referring to an incident involving Haris Rauf, Naqvi disclosed that the FIA has been involved, and those responsible for the misconduct have been invited to Pakistan to face the consequences.

Pakistan among 12 teams qualify for T20 World Cup 2026: ICC

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

12:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Former cricketers to decide Babar Azam’s captaincy: Mohsin Naqvi

11:32 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan advances to quarter-finals in Riyadh's Asian Snooker ...

09:29 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Rohit Sharma explains why he ate soil after T20 World Cup victory

07:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani cueist Awais Munir wins Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship ...

05:51 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

PCB mandates Yo-Yo test: Cricketers must pass or face team drop

01:04 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistan among 12 teams qualify for T20 World Cup 2026: ICC

Sports

08:00 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

How many Pakistani players are in ICC's Team of the Tournament for ...

07:29 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan is now Babar Azam's captain!

Advertisement

Latest

12:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Former cricketers to decide Babar Azam’s captaincy: Mohsin Naqvi

Gold & Silver

02:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.95
Euro EUR 294.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.20 74
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: