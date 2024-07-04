Petrol shortage looms in Pakistan as dealers announce strike from July 5

Pakistanis brace for massive petrol shortage as nationwide petrol pumps strike is set to start from July 5 (Friday).
The nationwide strike is slated to start as talks between government and petroleum dealers failed over advance tax issue, leading the association to announce a countrywide shutdown of fuel stations.
Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) officials told media that their meeting with government officials remains unproductive, and they will continue strike as planned.
Petroleum dealers are demanding withdrawal of advance income tax introduced in 2024-25 budget, arguing that it would devastate petrol pump industry. It also highlighted business already operates on slim profit margins amidst record inflation.
Dealers lamented unfair tax, saying there is no way to run fuel stations at a loss with double taxation. They also raised concerns about 0.5pc advance tax on turnover in the budget, noting that every transaction for commodity costs is already taxed at the time of purchase and recorded in the accounts of oil marketing businesses and dealers.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
