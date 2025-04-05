Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan, Bangladesh to hold first political talks in over a decade This April

Pakistan Bangladesh To Hold First Political Talks In Over A Decade This April

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Bangladesh’s political consultation is scheduled for April 2025. Both sides are is set to chalk out future political strategy after a long time, with the last one taking place in 2012.

The upcoming meeting is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the relationship between the two nations, with a focus on institutionalizing bilateral ties.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch will represent Pakistan during this key session, and the discussions are expected to address proposals for solidifying ties and explore the reinstatement of a joint ministerial commission, a platform for improving coordination on political, economic, and social issues.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from April 22 to 24. His visit is seen as a key opportunity to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including trade and diplomacy.

The outcomes of these engagements are expected to pave the way for stronger ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, contributing to greater regional stability and collaboration.

Ties between two sides saw new development after end of era of Hasin Wajid who maintained close ties with India. Bangladesh’s interim government shifted its foreign policy by reducing Indian influence and seeking stronger ties with Pakistan, including military cooperation and an increase in bilateral trade.

Bangladesh is also seeking closer ties with China, especially through the Belt and Road Initiative, potentially leading to a strategic partnership between Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China.

Strengthening ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

