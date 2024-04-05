Smartphone prices drop significantly in Pakistan; check latest update

ISLAMABAD – Both local and foreign mobile phone manufacturing companies in Pakistan have announced a whooping cut in prices of more than 20 models of smartphones to boost their sales.
The prices of the smartphones have been decreased by Rs400 to Rs10,000 to attract more customers ahead of the end of the running fiscal year 2023-24.
Local media reported that mobile phone associations and business community had confirmed the development. They further said that prices of keypad mobile phones have also been reduced by the companies.
The prices of keypad phones have been reduced by Rs100 to Rs500 depending on the model of the handset.
Reports said that the companies have announced significant decrease in prices as they were unable to meet their sales targets amid higher productions.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
