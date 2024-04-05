Smartphone prices drop significantly in Pakistan; check latest update

ISLAMABAD – Both local and foreign mobile phone manufacturing companies in Pakistan have announced a whooping cut in prices of more than 20 models of smartphones to boost their sales.

The prices of the smartphones have been decreased by Rs400 to Rs10,000 to attract more customers ahead of the end of the running fiscal year 2023-24.

Local media reported that mobile phone associations and business community had confirmed the development. They further said that prices of keypad mobile phones have also been reduced by the companies.

The prices of keypad phones have been reduced by Rs100 to Rs500 depending on the model of the handset.

Reports said that the companies have announced significant decrease in prices as they were unable to meet their sales targets amid higher productions.