Pakistani student's innovative research honoured in Spain

Saba Anwar is a Pakistani student currently doing her PhD in Barcelona, Spain. Her groundbreaking research has won her international acclaim and Barcelona's prestigious university has awarded her the Thesis of the Year accolade.

In her research, Saba focuses on dietary plan for people at the risk of diabetes and heart diseases. Her meticulously crafted dietary plan has even been adopted by a hospital to benefit its patients.

Currently, a big hospital in Barcelona, Germans Trias I Pujol, has provided a kitchen to prepare food according to the dietary plans provided by Saba Anwar. The highlight of this project is the participation of Pakistan women in this project who are otherwise considered lost women of the Spanish society. Twenty-six years old Saba Anwar is doing her PhD from the University of Barcelona. She is working in the field of nutrition and health. She said the Pakistani community was hit hard by diabetes and heart diseases, especially Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi people.

Born in the Pakistani city of Mandi Bahauddin, Saba Anwar had migrated to Spain along with her parents at the age of 13. Her dietary project is aimed at saving people from obesity, diabetes and heart problems. Her research work was declared the best research work of the year 2021. She also won thesis competition at the University of Barcelona last year.

Here is a complete DW report on Saba Anwar’s groundbreaking research and how it is changing the lives of many people in Spain.

Spain hosts more than 100,000 Pakistanis and more than 30 percent of this population are women. Now Saba Anwar has engaged these Pakistani women in her project. Earlier, these Pakistani women used to be criticized for their absence from all social activity in the country.