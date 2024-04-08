4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK – A 4.8 magnitude earthquake recorded in New Jersey shook residents in surrounding states and New York City on Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the temblor was reported about 5 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, at about 10:23 am on Friday. The epicenter was about 45 miles away from New York City, where residents reported shaking furniture and floors.

However, no major disruptions or damage was reported in New Jersey or New York after Friday's earthquake.