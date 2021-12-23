Ludhiana: Two killed in blast at Indian court building
Web Desk
08:23 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
AMRITSAR – Police in Indian Punjab has imposed Section 144 in Ludhiana after a blast incident in the city's court complex which killed at least two persons and injured five others on Thursday.

The blast reportedly took place around 12:22 pm in the washroom on the third floor when the district court was functioning, according to reports in Indian media.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “Very soon the truth will be revealed. Somebody trying to get himself saved is doing this. This will also be investigated. We will not let anyone disturb the law and order and peace of the state. It seems that someone who was fitting the bomb got killed.”

Police cordoned off the area and fire tenders were on the spot.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has expressed deep shock at the incident and called upon the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to enquire about the developments. 

More info to follow...

