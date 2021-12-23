Mariam Ansari marries Moin Khan’s son Owais
KARACHI – Pakistani TV actress Mariam Ansari got married to Owais Khan, the younger son of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, at a lavish ceremony on Thursday. 

The nikah of Mariam and Owais, who were together in college, was solemnised at an intimate ceremony last year. However, Mariam’s Rukhsati was planned for December 2021. 

At their wedding ceremony, Mariam and Owais were looking adorable. Mariam was wearing a beautiful red dress, while Owais had donned a red qulla to match the colour of his bride’s dress.

Mariam’s wedding festivities were being closely watched by her fans and followers on the social and the mainstream media.

During these festivities, Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari too set the dance floor ablaze with a breath-taking performance.

