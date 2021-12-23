Pakistan welcomes UNSC, US decisions on aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed two important developments taken place in support of the Afghan people following the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) last week, reaffirming that provision of humanitarian and other assistance to the people of Afghanistan is not a violation of the Security Council Sanctions regime.

In a tweet on Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan, supporting basic needs.

In another development, he said the United States has exempted US and UN officials doing permitted business with Taliban from US sanctions to help ease aid flow.

Following #OICInPakistan, welcome 2 imp devpts in support of Afghan people:

➖@UN SC resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan, supporting basic needs

➖ The US exemption on US/UN officials doing permitted business w/ Taliban from U.S. sanctions, to help ease aid flow. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 23, 2021

Addressing a reception at Multan on Thursday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has become a center of diplomatic activities due to our sincere diplomatic efforts.

"The PTI government is committed to put the country on the path of development and make it a dignified country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Foreign Office said that the resolution comes at a critical time, and reflects the sense of urgency felt by the international community to help the Afghan people, who have suffered immensely due to decades of conflict.

"The resolution passed by the UN Security Council is a step in the right direction toward helping the Afghan people in dire need."

The FO also expressed the hope that the international community, especially the donor countries, UN Agencies, humanitarian organisations, international financial institutions and other emergency relief providers, will act swiftly and with determination, to provide all possible assistance to the people of Afghanistan.