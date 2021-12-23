Sarwat Gilani celebrates birthday with family and friends

Pictures from the birthday function of Pakistani film and TV actress Sarwat Gilani, whose web series titled Churails took her to the next level of fame, are going viral on social media.

Sarwat, who has played memorable roles in a number of TV serials like Malaal, Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan, Dil-e-Muztar, Mata-e-Jaan, Azar Ki Ayegi Barat and Ahista Ahista, has also starred in Pakistani movies like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (1 and 2). Her role as a Pashtun woman earned her a lot of praise from her fans and critics.

Sarwat is also part of the latest OTT project, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (QHKN), a ‘desi noir’ about six Femme Fatales featuring Sanam Saeed, Mehar Bano, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleman and last but not least Sarwat Gilani. The Meenu Gaur directorial also features Osman Khalid Butt, Ahsan Khan and Sheheryar Munawar.

Born on December 22, 1982 in Peshawar, Sarwat is married to actor and cosmetologist Fahad Mirza and they have two sons together. She married Mirza in August 2014 after divorce from her first husband.