Hania Aamir faces backlash for wearing bold dress at movie song launch
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and the trailer and the song release prove the stunner is a performer at heart.
Recently, Hania and co-star Ali Rehman Khan took to the roads of Karachi on an open-back truck where they danced their heart out to launch their song Peela Rung.
The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star and the Janaan star made a dazzling appearance and the lead pair was dressed in all-white outfits.
Styled to perfection, Hania was a sight to behold in a gorgeous white kurta dupatta by ace designer “Hussain Rehar" as she oozed panache and grace in the timeless old glam look.
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her for her 'revealing' clothes while others were all praise for her fashion choices.
Mocked and trolled by the moral brigade, the Anaa actor's wardrobe choices drew widespread critique.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.
Produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat, the film is written by Mohsin Ali. The expectations from the film have skyrocketed owing to the fun-filled trailer
