Amar Khan shakes leg with Imran Ashraf on new song
Share
The upcoming Eid film 'Dum Mastam' much-awaited songs have been finally released and needless to say, the expectations from Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's starrer have skyrocketed.
This time around, the latest offering 'Tu Heer Meri' is a visual and audio treat and the romantic melody has been rained with compliments.
Winning the hearts of the music buffs due to its melodious tunes, vibrant theme and spectacular visuals, the song is sung by Nabeel Shaukat and Beena Khan.
Moreover, the lyrics have been penned by Wasi Shah and Naveed Nashad has composed the masterpiece.
Directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin, the upcoming film is penned by Amar Khan. Set against the backdrop of old Lahore, the trailer gives a dive into the life of Aliya and Bao.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Amar Khan, Ahsan Khan and Meera set dance floor ... 05:00 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
The International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) were held In Turkey and the dazzling extravaganza was attended by ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
-
- 400 shops gutted in Lahore Shopping plaza inferno05:45 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Make sure your real estate investment is actually “Real”05:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27: PTI Senator04:54 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress03:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at international book fair10:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022