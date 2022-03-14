Amar Khan shakes leg with Imran Ashraf on new song

The upcoming Eid film 'Dum Mastam' much-awaited songs have been finally released and needless to say, the expectations from Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's starrer have skyrocketed.

This time around, the latest offering 'Tu Heer Meri' is a visual and audio treat and the romantic melody has been rained with compliments.

Winning the hearts of the music buffs due to its melodious tunes, vibrant theme and spectacular visuals, the song is sung by Nabeel Shaukat and Beena Khan.

Moreover, the lyrics have been penned by Wasi Shah and Naveed Nashad has composed the masterpiece.

Directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin, the upcoming film is penned by Amar Khan. Set against the backdrop of old Lahore, the trailer gives a dive into the life of Aliya and Bao.

