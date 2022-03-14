Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27: PTI Senator
Share
ISLAMABAD – Voting on no-confidence motion of opposition parties will be held after Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 'grand rally' at Islamabad's D-Chowk, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet.
Senator Faisal also shared other developments during an informal media interaction. Opposition requisitioned National Assembly session will be summoned on March 21 and voting on no-confidence motion of opposition parties will be held after March 27.
The development comes as PTI Core Committee gave powers to Prime Minister Imran Khan to make final decisions amid political crisis.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the PDM alliance is in a hurry as cases against its leaders are coming to a logical end.
Khan posed full confidence on allies saying the situation leading up to the no-trust vote is satisfactory. The premier said PTI is ready to thwart the no-confidence motion and every decision will be taken with due consultation.
The shifting sands of politics in the South Asian country seem to have taken an ominous turn with the Opposition alliance finally tabling a no-confidence motion against Khan.
PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to ... 11:30 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Sunday prayed for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan ...
Besides submitting the resolution, the opposition members also submitted a requisition notice for convening the National Assembly under Article 54(3) of the Constitution on a one-point agenda i.e. to take up the resolution.
FC, Rangers troops to protect National Assembly ... 02:50 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday the security of the National Assembly and ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Make sure your real estate investment is actually “Real”05:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27: PTI Senator04:54 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress03:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at international book fair10:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022