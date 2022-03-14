Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27: PTI Senator
04:54 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27: PTI Senator
ISLAMABAD – Voting on no-confidence motion of opposition parties will be held after Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 'grand rally' at Islamabad's D-Chowk, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet.

Senator Faisal also shared other developments during an informal media interaction. Opposition requisitioned National Assembly session will be summoned on March 21 and voting on no-confidence motion of opposition parties will be held after March 27.

The development comes as PTI Core Committee gave powers to Prime Minister Imran Khan to make final decisions amid political crisis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the PDM alliance is in a hurry as cases against its leaders are coming to a logical end.

Khan posed full confidence on allies saying the situation leading up to the no-trust vote is satisfactory. The premier said PTI is ready to thwart the no-confidence motion and every decision will be taken with due consultation.

The shifting sands of politics in the South Asian country seem to have taken an ominous turn with the Opposition alliance finally tabling a no-confidence motion against Khan.

PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to ... 11:30 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Sunday prayed for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan ...

Besides submitting the resolution, the opposition members also submitted a requisition notice for convening the National Assembly under Article 54(3) of the Constitution on a one-point agenda i.e. to take up the resolution.

FC, Rangers troops to protect National Assembly ... 02:50 PM | 11 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday the security of the National Assembly and ...

