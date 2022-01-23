Amar Khan, Ahsan Khan and Meera set dance floor on fire
The International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) were held In Turkey and the dazzling extravaganza was attended by some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry.
However, the spectacular dance performances by stars have become a special highlight. Among them, Amar Khan is proving to be quite the show-stealer as she set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves.
In a video circulating on the social media, Amar Khan, Ahsan Khan and Meera can be seen dancing their heart out. Setting the internet aflame, the stars grooved energetically.
