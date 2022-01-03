'First gift of New Year': Filmmaker announces date of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's release this year
Share
A new Pakistani movie, featuring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, will hit the hit the screens on Eid-ul-Azha this year, the filmmaker has announced.
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is directed by Nabeel Qureshi and written by Fizza Ali Meerza. The action-comedy follows the story of a notorious cop, essayed by Fahad Mustafa while Mahira Khan features opposite him.
In its recent post on Twitter, Filmwala Pictures announced the release date of the film and dubbed it as “Naye saal ka pehla tohfa [The first gift of the new year].”
Naye saal ka pehla tohfa !— Filmwala Pictures (@FilmwalaP) January 1, 2022
Wants to knw Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad releasing ?? - here it is...
Starring @TheMahiraKhan & @fahadmustafa26 Producer @fizza999 director @nabeelqureshi #filmwala #vidly #eveready #qaz #quaideazamzindabad #cinema pic.twitter.com/jLrx2YMoCh
Earlier, Mahira teased the fans with a poster of the film featuring her alongside Fahad Mustafa.
View this post on Instagram
“Looooot ke jaaaayein ge… tayyaaar hojaaein (We'll steal the show... get ready!),” she wrote in the caption.
Khan has recently been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from ... 08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
While several celebrities are enjoying the first day of the New Year in their styles, ace actress Mahira Khan is ...
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- 60 years ago on this day, PIA pilots set a new record of flying09:41 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Jamadi-us-Sani crescent moon not sighted in Pakistan08:54 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Man arrested after massive fire brings down roof at South Africa ...08:26 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- India starts vaccinating teens amid Omicron fears07:51 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- 'First gift of New Year': Filmmaker announces date of Quaid-e-Azam ...07:21 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani stars under fire for dancing at New Year party06:05 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Minal Khan gets candid about her views on negative comments and ...05:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Ushna Shah claps back at trolls criticising her English accent04:52 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021