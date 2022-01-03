'First gift of New Year': Filmmaker announces date of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's release this year
07:21 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
'First gift of New Year': Filmmaker announces date of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's release this year
A new Pakistani movie, featuring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, will hit the hit the screens on Eid-ul-Azha this year, the filmmaker has announced.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is directed by Nabeel Qureshi and written by Fizza Ali Meerza. The action-comedy follows the story of a notorious cop, essayed by Fahad Mustafa while Mahira Khan features opposite him.

In its recent post on Twitter, Filmwala Pictures announced the release date of the film and dubbed it as “Naye saal ka pehla tohfa [The first gift of the new year].”

Earlier, Mahira teased the fans with a poster of the film featuring her alongside Fahad Mustafa.

Looooot ke jaaaayein ge… tayyaaar hojaaein (We'll steal the show... get ready!),” she wrote in the caption.

Khan has recently been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

