Man arrested after massive fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament

CAPE TOWN – A huge fire in South Africa's houses of parliament caused the roof of the old National Assembly building to collapse on Sunday, with no casualties reported so far.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, but an investigation was opened.

Calling it a "terrible and devastating event", President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters at the scene in Cape Town that an arrest had been made. “Someone has been held right now and is being questioned,” he said.

The suspect, who is not a parliamentary employee, will appear in court on Tuesday, facing charges of arson, housebreaking and theft, according to the city police.

The houses of parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, with the newer additions constructed in the 1920s and 1980s.

The historic building houses a collection of rare books and the original copy of the former Afrikaans national anthem “Die Stem Suid-Afrika” ( “The Voice of South Africa “), which was already damaged.

It was the second fire at the parliament in under a year. In March there was a fire caused by an electrical fault.