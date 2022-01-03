Jamadi-us-Sani crescent moon not sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday evening announced that the crescent moon for Jamadi-us-Sani was not sighted in Pakistan.

The first of new Islamic month – Jamadi-us-Sani – would fall on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Azad said adding that no moon sighting evidence was reported anywhere from the country due to overcast.

The meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block to sight the crescent moon of the month of Jamadi-us-Sani.

The chairman attended the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad while other members attended the meetings of provincial/district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/district headquarters.