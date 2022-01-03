10 Islamabad cops selected for Hajj duty
Web Desk
09:58 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
10 Islamabad cops selected for Hajj duty
Share

ISLAMABAD – A total of 10 police personnel have been selected for Hajj duty through a lucky draw held at the police line headquarters in Pakistan's capital.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Ahsan Yousas Tanoli announced the names of officials selected for Hajj duty on Monday.

They include five principle list and five reserve and in case of lack of interest of any official, the reserve will replace him, said a news release issued.

They will perform the duties of assistance and guidance to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 2,640 applications from all divisions of Islamabad Police were included in the lucky draw.

Last year, only 60,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia had performed the Hajj – a mandatory annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, the holiest city for Muslims. This decision was taken to protect the health and safety of the pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the 2020 Hajj season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

More From This Category
60 years ago on this day, PIA pilots set a new ...
09:25 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
Jamadi-us-Sani crescent moon not sighted in ...
08:54 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
Pakistan International Airlines launches direct ...
06:44 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
Covid-19: NCOC sounds alarm over rapid spread of ...
03:53 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
‘Underworld don’ behind PML-N's Bilal Yasin ...
02:40 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
Rizwan appeals for support for Afghans struggling ...
01:24 PM | 3 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Humsafar': Hadiqa Kiani releases her first single from upcoming album
10:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr