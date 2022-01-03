10 Islamabad cops selected for Hajj duty

ISLAMABAD – A total of 10 police personnel have been selected for Hajj duty through a lucky draw held at the police line headquarters in Pakistan's capital.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Ahsan Yousas Tanoli announced the names of officials selected for Hajj duty on Monday.

They include five principle list and five reserve and in case of lack of interest of any official, the reserve will replace him, said a news release issued.

اسلام آباد پولیس کے 10 خوش نصیب خدام الحجاج کے ناموں کا اعلان قرعہ اندازی کے ذریعے کر دیا گیا۔ خوش نصیب پولیس افسران و جوانوں کو مبارکباد دیتا ہوں۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد محمد احسن یونس



آئی جی اسلام آباد اور دیگر سینئیر افسران کی موجودگی میں قرعہ اندازی پولیس جوانوں نے خود کی۔ pic.twitter.com/TGG4wW4OMX — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 3, 2022

They will perform the duties of assistance and guidance to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 2,640 applications from all divisions of Islamabad Police were included in the lucky draw.

Last year, only 60,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia had performed the Hajj – a mandatory annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, the holiest city for Muslims. This decision was taken to protect the health and safety of the pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the 2020 Hajj season was cancelled due to the pandemic.