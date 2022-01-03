'Humsafar': Hadiqa Kiani releases her first single from upcoming album
Musician-turned-actor Hadiqa Kiani dropped her first single from upcoming album Vasl on Monday evening.

The video song – 'Humsafar' – features Kiani herself.

Earlier in an Instagram post, the Boohey Bariyan singer thanked her fans for being on this journey with her.

"I’m headed back to my roots," she wrote.

She also posted a full-length version of the same look on her Instagram Story.

Watch the video here:

