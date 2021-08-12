University professor, former judge among 5 suffocate to death in Karachi house fire

KARACHI - At least five members of a family including Jinnah University professor Farhat Mirza and a retired judge Sabiha Mirza suffocated to death in a house fire in Karachi.

Reports in local media quoting sources said a fire broke out at the residence because of short-circuiting in Karachi's Miran Shah Road, Bahadurabad.

Fire Brigade officials said that the huge fire engulfed the house on the first floor of a three-storey building, while there were around seven individuals present at the house at the time of the accident.

Reports quoting law enforcers said five of them were shifted to a hospital while they were unconscious.

Th deceased were aged between 45 and 80 years. They included 80-year-old Sultan Mirza, 72-year-old Shazia, 78-year-old Sabiha Mirza, 60-year-old Farhat Mirza and 45-year-old Akbar.

The house was located on. Fire brigade officials said that the fire completely engulfed the first floor of the three three-storey building.

Rescue teams entered the house by breaking the fence to rescue the people.

Meanwhile, health officials said that the deceased fell unconscious due to excessive smoke in their rooms and later died of suffocation.