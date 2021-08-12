TCL launches its latest P series UHD TV in Pakistan

LAHORE - Experience scintillating sports and enthralling entertainment on the newly launched P725 4K UHD TV, a significant upgrade on last year’s P715 Series. The P725 includes MEMC, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos with the latest Hands-Free Voice Control 2.0 and much more. P725 is available in 6 sizes from 43” up to 85”.

In Display technology, the P725 now has Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) coupled with the industry-leading Dolby Vision support, makes colours sharper and the imaging more realistic and smooth. Moreover, the AiPQ engine improves the overall viewing experience by upscaling the audio and video according to content, making oceans appear bluer and rainforests lusher.

The P725 further has Dolby Atmos for multi-dimensional audio that places the user in the middle of their favorite sport, tv, movie, or video game. With Dolby Atmos the sound is stunningly realistic, moving all around the room with incredible clarity, revealing audio details never heard before.

Android TV makes it not only user-friendly but more entertaining too. The entertainment center allows you to access hundreds of your applications at a click of a button. Adding onto this, P725 has Hands Free Voice Control 2.0, switches channels, sets reminders, and explores streaming services via simple voice commands. Enjoy the streamlined performance and quicker processing via an upgraded version 2.0.

Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, remarked, “The P725 series offers consumers even greater choice as the features which till last year were only available in our flagship QLED range have been added in this series. Available in 6 size variations up to 85”, this series surely offers something for everyone to engage in an immersive and high-quality TV viewing experience.”

TCL has maintained its position of being the No. 1 in Pakistan and the 2nd Largest TV Brand in the Global Consumer Electronics industry, with a global presence in over 150 countries, and aims to further broaden its footprint across the country, by giving customers the best Smart CE solutions available globally.