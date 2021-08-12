Pakistan carries out training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi (VIDEO)
Web Desk
02:06 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Pakistan carries out training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan successfully carried out the training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, a statement released by the military media wing said Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the successful training launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists, and engineers of the strategic organizations witnessed the training launch.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapons system, and execution of the launch mission in the field by troops, said ISPR.

Pakistan successfully test-fires nuclear capable ... 03:27 PM | 26 Mar, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to a surface ballistic missile, ...

Ghaznavi missile, with an optimal range of 290 km, is a hypersonic surface to surface ballistic missile designed and developed by the National Development Complex, with the first version in service with the Pakistan Army's strategic command since 2004. It is named after the 11th-century Muslim Turkic conqueror Mahmud of Ghazni.

The missile entered service with the Pakistan Army in 2012 after a successful launch conducted by Army Strategic Command Force on May 10, 2012.

More From This Category
Govt aims to construct 10 dams in next 10 years ...
03:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Senior Pakistani actor Durdana Butt passes away ...
01:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
'Maryam Nawaz won’t ask govt for permission to ...
11:26 AM | 12 Aug, 2021
Arshad Nadeem gets hero's welcome as he returns ...
10:57 AM | 12 Aug, 2021
University professor, former judge among 5 ...
11:56 AM | 12 Aug, 2021
5 BLA ‘militants’ killed in gunfight with CTD ...
10:11 AM | 12 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of Hareem Shah swimming in a Turkish pool goes viral
03:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr