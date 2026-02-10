Over 1000 content creators celebrate Basant with TECNO in Lahore

After nearly two decades, the iconic festival of Basant made a vibrant return to Pakistan, bringing together generations in a celebration of culture, color, and joy. TECNO marked the occasion with a grand festival in Lahore, welcoming Gen Z and Millennials to celebrate the season with enthusiasm.

On the first day of Basant, TECNO organized a large-scale cultural celebration exclusively for youth and TECNO smartphone users. The event saw over 1,000 content creators join the festivities, making it one of the city’s most prominent youth-led Basant events. Millennials introduced Gen Z to classic kite-flying techniques and traditional Basant slang, blending nostalgia with modern energy.

The festival also offered a hands-on product experience, with content creators exploring TECNO’s CAMON and SPARK series smartphones throughout the day. The TECNO CAMON series, the brand’s flagship camera lineup, stood out for its advanced imaging capabilities, particularly the FlashSnap feature, which enables users to capture fast-moving moments instantly.

From high-speed bo-kata kite battles and flying patangs to energetic dhol performances and candid crowd reactions, creators used CAMON smartphones to capture sharp, blur-free visuals effortlessly. The ability to freeze action in real time allowed content creators to focus on storytelling and creativity, while the CAMON camera handled speed, clarity, and motion with ease.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event featured a curated food street with 10 food partners, offering desserts, golgappay, street food, fast food, and international options. Creators also visited the TECNO Experience Zone, praising the simplicity of TECNO’s AI-powered features, which allow key functions in just one or two clicks.

“At TECNO, we believe technology should celebrate real life and real culture,” said Momina Akhtar, Brand and PR Manager at TECNO Pakistan. “Basant’s return was the perfect opportunity to bring our community together and show how TECNO smartphones capture joy, movement, and emotion in their most authentic form.”

While the CAMON series focuses on advanced camera innovation and content creation, the SPARK series offers reliable performance and stylish design for everyday use. “This is the most Gen Z Basant ever,” shared a TECNO CAMON user. Through initiatives like “Khushiyon Ki Patang,” TECNO continues to strengthen its connection with Pakistan’s youth, combining innovation, culture, and community to create memorable experiences.