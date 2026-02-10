EGC acquires Stake in Vortex Official to boost Expansion

KARACHI – Elahi Group of Companies (EGC) has invested in Vortex Official by acquiring a new equity stake, providing growth capital aimed at accelerating the company’s next phase of expansion, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Vortex Official is a player-first padel brand focused on delivering premium gear engineered for speed, control, and long-lasting performance. The brand develops its products through real play testing, continuous feedback, and an unwavering commitment to improvement. Beyond its product line, Vortex actively supports the local padel ecosystem by engaging young athletes, sponsoring tournaments, and collaborating with clubs—ensuring its growth remains closely aligned with the needs of the sport and its players.

Speaking about the investment, Mr. Muhammad Adil, Founder of Vortex Official, expressed strong optimism for the partnership:

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s sporting industry—particularly for padel, which is now the fastest-growing sport both locally and globally. Our ambition is to establish Vortex as the leading Pakistani brand for premium padel gear, including equipment, apparel, and accessories, serving both domestic and international markets.”

Elahi Group of Companies (EGC), a sole proprietorship of Mr. Danish Elahi, started operations in Pakistan in 1971 as a trading house and has since transformed into a pioneer and diversified group with prominent interests and investments in warehousing, e-commerce logistics, supply chain, and sporting facilities—including padel facilities and equipment across Pakistan.

This investment shows EGC’s ongoing commitment to supporting high-growth sectors and backing local brands with global potential.