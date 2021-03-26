Pakistan successfully test-fires nuclear capable Shaheen-1A ballistic missile (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to a surface ballistic missile, capable of hitting with “high precision” up to 900 kilometers, the military’s media wing said Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR, the test flight was aimed at the re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command witnessed the flight test.

Gen. Manj congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

On Feb 11, Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of Babur Cruise Missile, with a range of 450 kilometers which is capable of engaging targets at Land and Sea with high precision. It was launched from a state-of-the-art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.