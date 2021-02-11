Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur cruise missile (VIDEO)
Web Desk
02:29 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur cruise missile (VIDEO)
 RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of Babur Cruise Missile, with a range of 450 kilometers.

The missile is capable of engaging targets at Land and Sea with high precision. It was launched from a state of the art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.

The launch was witnessed by Dr. Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists, and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops on the conduct of successful training launch.

