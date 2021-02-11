Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur cruise missile (VIDEO)
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of Babur Cruise Missile, with a range of 450 kilometers.
The missile is capable of engaging targets at Land and Sea with high precision. It was launched from a state of the art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.
Breaking News: Pakistan today conducted a successful Training Launch of Babur Cruise missile with range of 450km . Babur missile is capable of engaging targets both at land and sea. pic.twitter.com/4kvjIk71Ks— Fakhar Ur Rehman (@fakharrehman001) February 11, 2021
The launch was witnessed by Dr. Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists, and Engineers of the strategic organizations.
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ... 07:21 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile ...
The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops on the conduct of successful training launch.
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III ... 05:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, ...
- COVAX – Australia welcomes initial vaccine allocation to Pakistan03:10 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- 'New Beginnings' – Esra Bilgiç and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed ...02:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur cruise missile (VIDEO)02:29 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan calls upon UNSC to initiate action against Indian-backed ...02:10 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- #Zong trends on Twitter as services remain disrupted amid free data ...01:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pop band Akcent member Adrian Sina spotted wearing a Pakistani kurta ...09:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Naumaan Ijaz walks the ramp with son Zaviyar at the BCW06:13 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal gets candid in her latest interview05:57 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021