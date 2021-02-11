Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur cruise missile (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of Babur Cruise Missile, with a range of 450 kilometers.

The missile is capable of engaging targets at Land and Sea with high precision. It was launched from a state of the art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.

Breaking News: Pakistan today conducted a successful Training Launch of Babur Cruise missile with range of 450km . Babur missile is capable of engaging targets both at land and sea. pic.twitter.com/4kvjIk71Ks — Fakhar Ur Rehman (@fakharrehman001) February 11, 2021

The launch was witnessed by Dr. Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists, and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ... 07:21 PM | 3 Feb, 2021 RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile ...

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops on the conduct of successful training launch.