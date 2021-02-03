Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Ghaznavi ballistic missile (VIDEO)

07:21 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Ghaznavi ballistic missile (VIDEO)
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.

It was launched at the culmination of Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kilometers, reported ISPR on Wednesday.

The test aimed at revalidating “various design & tech parameters of weapon system,” said the official statement.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists  and engineers.

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III ... 05:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, ...

More From This Category
Pakistani man’s penis chopped off over love ...
06:49 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
SC takes notice of development funds issued to ...
05:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pak-Afghan border to remain opened for six days a ...
04:50 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers ...
03:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Lahore prayer leader butchered by wife, her ...
02:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pakistan approves public hanging of child sexual ...
02:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
5 famous personalities who were banned from social media
06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr