Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Ghaznavi ballistic missile (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said military’s media wing.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.
It was launched at the culmination of Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command.
Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kilometers, reported ISPR on Wednesday.
The test aimed at revalidating “various design & tech parameters of weapon system,” said the official statement.
President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.
