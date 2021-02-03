Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Ghaznavi ballistic missile (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.

It was launched at the culmination of Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command.

#BreakingNews



Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads upto a range of 290 kilometers. #DGISPR#PakistanArmy #Pakistan #Ghaznavi pic.twitter.com/Sh4bcGBJm9 — Malik Ali Raza (@AnchorMalik1) February 3, 2021

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kilometers, reported ISPR on Wednesday.

The test aimed at revalidating “various design & tech parameters of weapon system,” said the official statement.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.