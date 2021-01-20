Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile (VIDEO)

05:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile (VIDEO)
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kilometers, reported ISPR on Wednesday.

The test aimed at revalidating “various design & tech parameters of weapon system,” said the official statement.

 President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists  and engineers.

