Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kilometers, reported ISPR on Wednesday.

The test aimed at revalidating “various design & tech parameters of weapon system,” said the official statement.

Pakistan conducted successful flight test of #Shaheen-3 surface 2 surface ballistic missile,having range of 2750 Kms. Flt test aimed @ revalidating various design & tech parameters of weapon system. President, PM, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists & engineers. pic.twitter.com/uZqxTBJJGv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 20, 2021

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.