Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile (VIDEO)
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kilometers, reported ISPR on Wednesday.
The test aimed at revalidating “various design & tech parameters of weapon system,” said the official statement.
Pakistan conducted successful flight test of #Shaheen-3 surface 2 surface ballistic missile,having range of 2750 Kms. Flt test aimed @ revalidating various design & tech parameters of weapon system. President, PM, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists & engineers. pic.twitter.com/uZqxTBJJGv— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 20, 2021
President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.
Anti-ship missiles fired by Pakistan Navy hit ... 03:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has demonstrated combat readiness and warfighting capabilities through live weapon firing ...
- BQPS-III first turbine commissioning on fast track05:29 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ...05:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
-
- UAE envoy to Pakistan Hamad Al Zaabi, FM Qureshi discuss bilateral ...04:13 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- US defense chief announces to develop military ties with Pakistan03:46 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Is Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic in Peshawar?12:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- ‘Sajid Khan asked me to hold his genitals’, Sherlyn Chopra ...11:55 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the internet by storm with ...07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021