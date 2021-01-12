Anti-ship missiles fired by Pakistan Navy hit target (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has demonstrated combat readiness and warfighting capabilities through live weapon firing near the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

Pakistan Navy spokespersons said missiles and torpedoes launched from the submarines successfully engaged intended targets.

In an impressive fire power display, #PakNavy demonstrated combat readiness & War Fighting capabilities through Live Weapon Firing at North Arabian Sea. Missiles & Torpedoes launched from #PakNavy Submarines successfully engaged intended targets. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PZBwtdh6no — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) January 12, 2021

Chief Guest Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed satisfaction over the drills. CNS also admired naval officers for their commitment and professionalism. The Admiral reassured Pakistan Navy preparedness to thwart any aggression against Pakistan Maritime frontiers.

Chief Guest CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi expressed satisfaction over Ops readiness of PN Fleet. CNS also commended officers & men for their commitment & professionalism. The Admiral reassured PN preparedness to thwart any aggression against Pakistan Maritime frontiers (2/2) — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) January 12, 2021

Earlier on January 7, Pakistan Army conducted a successful test flight of an indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system.