Anti-ship missiles fired by Pakistan Navy hit target (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has demonstrated combat readiness and warfighting capabilities through live weapon firing near the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

Pakistan Navy spokespersons said missiles and torpedoes launched from the submarines successfully engaged intended targets.

Chief Guest Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed satisfaction over the drills. CNS also admired naval officers for their commitment and professionalism. The Admiral reassured Pakistan Navy preparedness to thwart any aggression against Pakistan Maritime frontiers.

Earlier on January 7, Pakistan Army conducted a successful test flight of an indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system.

