Pakistan Army conducts successful flight of indigenous Fatah-1 rocket system (VIDEO)
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, the military’s media wing said.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Fatah-1 is capable of delivering a conventional Warhead up to a range of 140 km.
#Pakistan today conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed #Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 km. The Weapon System will give Pak Army capability of precision target engagement 1/2) pic.twitter.com/0bqBfOneJK— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 7, 2021
The launch was conducted by the Army Strategic Forces Command and will help in the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.
...deep in enemy territory. The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and COAS have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test. (2/2)— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 7, 2021
President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of the missile flight test, the tweet added.
Earlier on December 30th, 2020, Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness through Live Weapon Firing of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). The launched missiles successfully engaged intended targets.
Pakistan Navy fires surface to air missiles in ... 03:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy on Wednesday conducted successful demonstration of missiles fire from surface to air, ...
-
- 'Shame on you!' – Faryal Mehmood faces backlash over revealing ...03:53 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan Army conducts successful flight of indigenous Fatah-1 rocket ...03:34 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists: MOFA03:02 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- A year on, questions haunt Iran's downing of a Ukrainian plane03:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Happy birthday Mehwish Hayat! 5 times the superstar owned Pakistani ...07:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in Peshawar opened for ...05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021