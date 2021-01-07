Pakistan Army conducts successful flight of indigenous Fatah-1 rocket system (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:34 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Fatah-1 is capable of delivering a conventional Warhead up to a range of 140 km.

The launch was conducted by the Army Strategic Forces Command and will help in the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of the missile flight test, the tweet added.

