Greek ambassador urges Pakistani students to explore language, culture at Islamabad event

ISLAMABAD – Greek Ambassador to Pakistan Eleni Porichi emphasized the importance of language learning in fostering cultural understanding and global connections while speaking at the International Greek Language Day Competition in Islamabad.

Hosted by Roots International Schools & Colleges in collaboration with the Embassy of Greece, the event brought together students from various institutions to engage in language-based activities, dialogues, and cultural performances celebrating both Greek and Pakistani traditions.

Ambassador Porichi urged students to explore the Greek language, history, and education opportunities in Greece, noting that such exchanges strengthen ties between countries. She also encouraged students to consider Greek universities for higher education, highlighting the academic and cultural opportunities they offer.

Walid Mushtaq, CEO of Roots International Schools & Colleges, said the competition promoted cultural exchange, people-to-people links, and global language learning, preparing students for future academic collaboration. The event, themed “Compete. Converse. Celebrate Greek,” included interactive activities and performances reflecting shared values between Pakistan and Greece.

In line with the UNESCO proclamation of 9 February as World Greek Language Day, Ambassador Porichi distributed tablets to participating students, reinforcing the goal of promoting awareness of Greek culture and its global significance.