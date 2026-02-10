T20 World Cup: Ehsan Adil becomes second cricketer to play against Pakistan after representing Green Shirts

COLOMBO – In the ICC T20 World Cup, Ehsan Adil has become the second cricketer from Pakistan to feature in the United States team and play against Pakistan.

Ehsan Adil was added to the US squad as a replacement for Jasdeep Singh, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Following his inclusion, Ehsan Adil is now part of the US team for the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

With this development, Ehsan Adil has become the second player born in Pakistan to play an international match for another country against Pakistan.

The 32-year-old fast bowler, born in Gojra, Punjab, made his debut for Pakistan in 2013 against South Africa. He played three Test matches for Pakistan and claimed five wickets.