T20 World Cup: Pakistan set 191-run target for USA

COLOMBO – Pakistan set a target of 191 runs for the United States in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup.

Playing a Group A match in Colombo, Pakistan batted first on the invitation of the USA and scored 190 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan was the standout performer with 73 runs. During the innings, he also achieved the milestone of completing 1,000 runs in his international T20 career.

Among other batters, Babar Azam scored 76, Shadab Khan 30, Saim Ayub 19, Mohammad Nawaz 5, Faheem Ashraf 1, captain Salman Ali Agha 1, while Mohammad Usman and Abrar Ahmed were dismissed for 0.

Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 9 runs.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk took four wickets, while Mohammad Mohsin, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Harmeet Singh claimed one wicket each.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane, Ehsan Adil.

Though these teams have clashed only once in T20 history, that lone encounter remains unforgettable. During the 2024 T20 World Cup, the USA stunned Pakistan in a dramatic Super Over, leaving fans and pundits reeling.

Matches played: 1

USA wins: 1

Pakistan wins: 0

Both teams enter this fixture with confidence. Pakistan have been in impressive form, losing just one of their last five T20Is. The USA, meanwhile, are riding a wave of victories, having won three of its last three games.

This match marks the second outing for both teams in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Pakistan scraped past the Netherlands in a thrilling three-wicket win, while the USA suffered a 29-run defeat at the hands of co-hosts and defending champions India.

The clash promises fireworks as Pakistan aim to avenge their previous heartbreak, while the USA look to continue their giant-killing exploits on cricket’s biggest stage.