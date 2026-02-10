Golden Eagle Roars: Pakistan Air Force showcases multi-domain warfighting might

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully concluded Exercise Golden Eagle, a high-intensity, multi-domain warfighting exercise conducted in the Southern Air Command’s area of responsibility. The exercise sent a strong signal of PAF’s combat readiness and its ability to decisively respond to rapidly evolving regional security challenges.

Conducted on Two-Force operational framework, Exercise Golden Eagle pushed limits of modern air warfare by integrating AI-enabled and net-centric combat operations. Indigenous smart, niche, and disruptive technologies were employed extensively, underscoring PAF’s rapid transformation toward next-generation warfare and its preparedness for complex future battlefields.

Pakistan Air Force successfully conducted Exercise Golden Eagle in Southern Air Command, validating combat readiness through AI-enabled, net-centric operations. The exercise featured manned-unmanned teaming, integrated air defence, @DGPR_PAF @OfficialDGISPR @dgprPaknavy pic.twitter.com/1ksLoGIAWn — Diplomats World (@DiplomatsWorld) February 10, 2026

Operating within a robust Integrated Air Defence System, friendly forces achieved complete battlespace dominance through a synchronized blend of kinetic firepower and non-kinetic effects, including cyber operations, space-based capabilities, and electromagnetic spectrum warfare. The kinetic phase witnessed the deployment of first-shot, first-kill capable multi-role fighter aircraft, armed with long-range Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, extended-range stand-off weapons, and highly accurate precision-guided munitions.

These offensive operations were sustained and amplified by Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and Air-to-Air Refuelling platforms, enabling continuous surveillance, extended operational reach, and superior situational awareness across the battlespace.

One of the most dramatic highlights of Exercise Golden Eagle was the successful execution of manned–unmanned teaming. Deep-penetration killer drones and loitering munitions operated effectively in a highly contested, congested, and electronically degraded combat environment, validating PAF’s ability to conduct high-tempo operations even under the most hostile conditions.

The entire exercise was commanded and coordinated through the Next-Generation All-Domain Command and Control Centre at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, allowing real-time decision-making and seamless integration across air, cyber, space, and electromagnetic domains.

The resounding success of Exercise Golden Eagle delivers a clear and unmistakable message: the Pakistan Air Force remains combat-ready, technologically superior, and fully capable of confronting present and future threats. By harnessing indigenous innovation and advanced operational concepts, PAF continues to cement its status as a formidable, resilient, and modern air force in the region.