Pakistan Air Force contingent participates in World Defence Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Air Force contingent is participating in the World Defence Show – 2026 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, featuring its cutting-edge JF-17 Thunder Block-III Multi-role fighter jet and the highly acclaimed Super Mushshak basic trainer aircraft.

World Defence Show 2026 serves as a premier global platform for defence and security. PAF’s participation at WDS-2026 reinforces Pakistan’s position as an emerging hub of aerospace innovation, operational competence and reliable defence solutions.

The participation underscores PAF’s commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s rapidly advancing indigenous aerospace capabilities and its proven operational excellence.

The JF-17 Block-III, representing the pinnacle of Pakistan’s combat aviation technology, features state-of-the-art avionics, an advanced AESA radar, enhanced electronic warfare suite and beyond-visual-range combat capabilities, making it a formidable 4.5 generation fighter jet addressing the operational needs of modern Air Forces.

Alongside it, the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft highlights Pakistan’s strength in pilot training solutions.

Renowned for its reliability, cost-effectiveness and ease of maintenance, the Super Mushshak has been successfully inducted by several friendly countries and continues to serve as a benchmark platform for basic flying training worldwide.

PAF’s presence at WDS-2026 reflects its leadership’s vision of fostering defence cooperation, promoting defence exports and strengthening strategic partnerships with friendly nations.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for international delegations, defence officials and military industry leaders to engage with PAF representatives and explore avenues for collaboration, training and technology transfer.