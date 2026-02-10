Peshawar gears up for PSL Action amid security overhaul

ISLAMABAD – Top federal and provincial leaders laid out bold new roadmap for security, governance, and development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The gathering included Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, National Security Advisor, Peshawar Corps Commander, and other senior civil and military officials.

Paying tribute to brave civilians and security personnel who lost their lives to terrorism, the leaders announced that Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held in Peshawar this year, signaling a huge boost to sports and public morale.

Malakand Division will immediately come under direct provincial administration, enforced by provincial police and other institutions. This highly successful governance model will later expand gradually to Khyber, Orakzai, and Kurram, promising better law and order across the region.

To closely monitor development projects and military operations, CM will head special sub-committee comprising elected representatives, the Peshawar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary, IG Police, provincial authorities, and federal agency officials. This committee will hold monthly meetings and ensure effective governance, create sustainable income opportunities for locals, and address issues faced by displaced populations.

The meeting further stressed unified coordination between federal government and KP to combat terrorism, crack down on illegal SIM cards, explosives, and extortion, and promote positive thinking among youth through sustainable jobs. Authorities will also focus on the gradual profiling of non-custom paid vehicles, ensuring stricter security measures across the province.

This sweeping plan marks a major step toward stability, security, and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signaling a new era of governance, sports, and public safety.