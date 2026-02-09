Multan Sultans gets new identity as Rawalpindi after PSL auction

LAHORE – The PSL franchise Multan Sultans has been sold for Rs245 crore. Wali Tech emerged as the highest bidder and acquired the team, which has been renamed Rawalpindi.

The auction ceremony was held at the Expo Centre, where PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was present. Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi and former national team captain Zaheer Abbas also attended the event.

Lahore Qalandars owners Sameen Rana and Atif Rana are also participating in the auction being held at the Expo Centre Lahore.

A total of five bidders took part in the auction for the Multan Sultans franchise. The base price for the team was set at Rs182 crore.