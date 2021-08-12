Senior Pakistani actor Durdana Butt passes away after losing battle with Covid-19
01:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – Senior television actor Durdana Butt, who was on the ventilator for eight days after contracting Covid, breathes her last in Karachi on Thursday.
Reports in local media quoting RJ Khalid Malik cited that she was admitted to hospital after contracting a novel virus. Malik further added that the fifty fifty actor was on the ventilator for about eight days. The 83-year-old actor was also suffering from cancer, per reports.
Butt had performed in TV classics like Fifty Fifty, Anghan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.
More to follow…
