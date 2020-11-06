Pakistan reports 30 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 1,376 new cases in the last 24 hours by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,923 after 30 more died on Thursday.

The number of positive cases has surged to 340,251 according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Some 35,745 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.

Around 317,086 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 148,343 cases by the pandemic followed by other provinces.

105,856 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 40,148 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,967 in Islamabad 16,033 in Balochistan, 4,572 in Azad Kashmir and 4,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the administration had continued smart lockdown in different states to reduce transmission of the infection.

