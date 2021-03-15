Sindh imposes fresh restrictions, limits business timings as Covid third wave intensifies
Sindh imposes fresh restrictions, limits business timings as Covid third wave intensifies
KARACHI – The Sindh government Monday announced a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns across the province to stern the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A notification issued by the Sindh government stated that the smart lockdown will remain effective from March 15 (today) till April 15, 2021.

With the new limitations, indoor weddings will not be allowed while outdoor weddings will not be allowed to cross the limit of 300 persons. However, grocery stores, medical stores, petrol pumps will be exempted from the ban while parks will also be closed at 6 pm.

Moreover, indoor weddings will not be allowed as only outdoor dining, takeaways, and home delivery will be allowed to stern the spread of the novel virus.

Indoor gyms, other sports facilities, cinemas, theatres, and shrines will also remain closed till mid of April. In addition, people have been directed to wear the mask and follow social distancing at all public and private offices.

Work from home will be allowed with 50 percent of the staff in public and private offices.

