14 doctors at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital contract COVID-19

LAHORE – As coronavirus cases continue to rise, 14 doctors of Lahore's Jinnah Hospital are among 19 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Local media reports said that 13 out of total patients work in radiology department of the hospital.

All the patients have been quarantined at their homes while screening of remaining staff is being conducted to stem the virus spread.

At least 2,208 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours in Pakistan.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 363,380. With 37 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,230 while other 1,551 patients are said to be in critical condition.

As many as 325,788 people have recovered from the novel virus while the active number of cases stands at 30,362. The positivity rate has reached nearly 5.3%.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by other provinces.

At least 157,432 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 111,626 in Punjab, 42,815 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,871 in Islamabad, 16,529 in Balochistan, 5,640 in Azad Kashmir and 4,467 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far 2,760 individuals have lost their lives in Sindh, 2,509 in Punjab, 1,318 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 263 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 131 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan conducted 5,018,483 coronavirus tests and 38,544 in last 24 hours.