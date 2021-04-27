Pakistan reports 4,487 new cases, 142 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
09:06 AM | 27 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,487 new cases, 142 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
ISLAMABAD – At least 142 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,487 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,329 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 804,939.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,770 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 699,816. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 87,794, and the positivity rate recorded at 10.20 percent.

At least 279,272 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 293,468 in Punjab 114,661 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 73,804 in Islamabad, 21,803 in Balochistan, 16,659 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,272 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 8,097 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,605 in Sindh, 3,156 in KP, 670 in Islamabad, 464 in Azad Kashmir, 232 in Balochistan, and 105 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 43,981 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,632,91 since the first case was reported.

On Monday, the Sindh government closed all schools, colleges, and universities across the province as the third wave of novel coronavirus intensifies.

