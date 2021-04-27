Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-27-Updated 10:00 AM
10:08 AM | 27 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|154.30
|155.20
|Euro
|EUR
|185
|187
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|213.50
|216.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42.50
|43.20
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.50
|42.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117
|119
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123
|125
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.50
|114.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- FIA head investigating sugar scam removed as PM meets pro-Tareen ...01:12 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Commissioner hints at imposing curfew in Lahore if Covid situation ...12:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- NCOC to discuss poor Covid SOPs compliance outside Cambridge exam ...12:20 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Food delivery boy crushed to death in Karachi elevator accident12:05 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- PML-N's Javed Latif arrested after court rejects bail plea in treason ...11:36 AM | 27 Apr, 2021
LSA Board of Governors realign award categories
09:22 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Salman Khan and Disha Patani's show off killer dance moves in ...09:10 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket ...08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib team up for ‘exciting’ TV project08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021